What The Universe Is Saying This Week: Free Tarot Tuesday Reading

Tuesday's in October could only mean one thing:Tarot Tuesday. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up. Let's just say it's a mix of reality checks, pep talks, and cosmic sass.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you aren't happy, this is a free reading so you know, deal with it. If that's not your cup of tea, thanks for scrolling this far so the corporate overlords who pay my paycheck count this article as a success. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

Card 1 – Ace of Wands: Growth (Channeled god: Ares)

About Ares: The god of war and determination, Ares teaches us to keep fighting — not against others, but for ourselves.

Prediction: Alright warrior, this one’s all about power and growth. Ares reminds you that you’ve been through enough battles this year to fill an entire mythology book. You’ve learned, you’ve adapted, and now you’re standing stronger than ever. Take a deep breath, unclench those shoulders, and give yourself credit for surviving what once felt impossible. Don’t brace for the next storm: enjoy this calm, and realize just how far you’ve come.

Card 2 – Three of Swords: Heartache (Channeled goddess: Persephone)

About Persephone: The goddess who spends half her life in the Underworld, Persephone symbolizes loss, rebirth, and learning to find light in dark seasons.

Prediction: Here’s the tough one. Persephone knows all about pain and the pull between two worlds. You’ve been avoiding a hard decision, maybe even lying to yourself about what’s really happening. But pretending everything’s fine only prolongs the ache. This week asks you to face it, head-on. Whatever “it” is. Rip off the bandage, feel what you need to feel, and trust that like Persephone, you’ll rise again when the time is right.

Card 3 – Knight of Wands: Activity (Channeled god: Hermes)

About Hermes: The god of travel, messages, and movement, Hermes brings change, speed, and a reminder to follow your instincts.

Prediction: Now here comes Hermes: the messenger, the risk-taker, the one who runs toward adventure. He’s tapping you on the shoulder, saying, “What are you waiting for?” There’s an opportunity right in front of you, practically waving a neon sign. You’ve been preparing for this, but hesitation’s holding you back. Feel your pulse quicken, take that breath of courage, and move toward what excites you because this could be your next big chapter.

Overall Energy (Going Into October):

This week’s cards tell a powerful story: you’ve done the hard work (Ares), faced the heartbreak (Persephone), and now it’s time to move (Hermes). You’ve proven your strength, you’ve faced your shadows, and now the universe is opening a door — all you need to do is walk through it. This is your green light to let go of fear and embrace the version of yourself that’s ready for what’s next.

Tonight, light a candle and write down one lesson you’ve learned this year. Read it aloud, thank it for what it taught you, and then safely burn or fold the paper to release it. Take a slow breath in, feel your chest rise, and whisper: “I’m ready for what’s next.”

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

