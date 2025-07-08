It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday is here. Quiet your mind, then choose the card you feel drawn to: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

Here Are This Week's Cards

Card 1 – Nine Of Wands- Defense

We begin with the Nine of Wands, a card that often shows up when we’re tired of standing our ground. In the Oceanic Tarot, this card is associated with “Defense,” and that keyword really hits home. You may have been feeling like you’ve had to keep your guard up — protecting your energy, your time, or even your peace.

The Nine of Wands traces back to traditional tarot as a symbol of resilience. Historically, it appears when someone has been through a lot but is still standing — think battle scars and hard-earned wisdom. It’s the “don’t mess with me” card.

Prediction

Over the next couple of weeks, you might still be dealing with situations that require boundaries. But hang in there. This card says you’re almost through it. Just a little more patience and grit.

Card 2 – The Sun- Happiness

Next, we get a breath of fresh air with The Sun — literally one of the most joyful cards in the deck. In the Oceanic Tarot, it’s tied to “Happiness.” After that Nine of Wands energy, this feels like the light at the end of the tunnel. Things are warming up, literally and emotionally.

In traditional tarot history, The Sun is all about clarity, abundance, and success. It’s the childlike feeling of running outside on a summer day without a care in the world.

Prediction

Expect breakthroughs. Good news, creative energy, maybe even a bit of romance. It’s a sign that what you’ve been working so hard to protect is about to pay off in big, beautiful ways.

Card 3 – Six Of Pentacles- Generosity

To close the reading, we pulled the Six of Pentacles, a card that’s all about giving and receiving. The Oceanic deck calls it “Generosity,” and it reminds us that balance is key — not just in money, but in energy, support, and time.

Historically, this card comes from the suit of Pentacles, which is tied to the material world. In older tarot traditions, it’s about charity and shared wealth — but also about knowing your worth when others offer their help.

Prediction

In the next few weeks, you could find yourself on either side of the giving table. Maybe someone offers you assistance, or maybe you’re the one in a place to give back. Either way, embrace the flow. Generosity opens doors.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

This reading tells a clear story: you’ve been strong and protected what matters (Nine of Wands), and now the sun is shining on your life (The Sun), leading to a season of harmony and shared abundance (Six of Pentacles). Keep your heart open, your boundaries firm, and your spirit generous. We’re moving into a lighter, brighter phase — and honestly, you’ve earned it.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching ‘Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’”. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

