It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday is here. Quiet your mind, then choose the card you feel drawn to: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Honestly, you could pick all three if you'd like.

Card 1 – Three of Cups: Reunion

The Three of Cups is a joyful card representing reunions, celebrations, and heartfelt connections. This card exudes emotional joy and harmony born of shared celebration. Traditionally linked to the element of water and the sign of Cancer, this card has always symbolized community, emotional abundance, and the return of someone or something once cherished.

Predictions

In the coming weeks, you may reconnect with someone from your past—this could be an old friend, an estranged family member, or even a former romantic interest. Expect invites to social events, or spontaneous reasons to celebrate. Emotionally, you’re stepping into a phase of healing through connection. Say yes to togetherness!

Card 2 – Two of Wands: Vision

The Two of Wands signals the birth of long-term goals and a moment of decision-making. It’s about planning your next move with purpose and courage. Traditionally ruled by Mars and associated with the fire element, this card has roots in ambition, expansion, and future-focused energy. It’s often seen as a “pathfinder” card—where you weigh where you are versus where you want to go.

Predictions

Over the next few weeks, a moment of clarity could bring a big decision into view. Whether it’s related to career, relocation, or a personal project, you’re being asked to trust your inner compass. This card nudges you to take calculated risks. Your vision is clear—act on it.

Card 3 – Ace of Cups: Love

The Ace of Cups overflows with new emotional beginnings. It symbolizes fresh love, creative inspiration, and spiritual openings. Aces are the raw power of their suit—in this case, water. Historically, this card marks the beginning of emotional fulfillment and the possibility of a heart-opening experience, often tied to relationships or personal breakthroughs.

Predictions

The next few weeks may bring a new relationship, a deepening of an existing one, or a wave of emotional healing. For some, this is romantic love blooming; for others, it's about self-love or even a creative burst that touches the heart. Say yes to openness and vulnerability—your cup is ready to be filled.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

When you bring together the Three of Cups, Two of Wands, and Ace of Cups, the overall energy for the next few weeks is one of emotional renewal, forward momentum, and meaningful connection. This is a powerful time for both reflection and action—reconnecting with the past, envisioning the future, and opening your heart to new beginnings. Relationships (old and new) take center stage, and creative or spiritual inspirations could surface unexpectedly. There’s a sense of celebration, clarity, and blossoming love surrounding you—like the tide pulling you gently toward the next chapter. Trust where it’s taking you.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching ‘Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’”. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

