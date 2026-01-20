Do you need some extra guidance? Use this weeks Tarot Tuesday to help provide guidance. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Inside you will find an answer. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

Card 1: Zeus – The Father

You’re tapping into the energy of authority, leadership, and taking up space without apologizing for it. Zeus is the king of the Olympian gods, ruler of the sky and thunder, and the ultimate decision-maker in Greek myth. He shows up in countless stories, from overthrowing the Titans to stepping in as the final word when the gods themselves are divided.

Zeus energy isn’t quiet… it’s bold, decisive, and sometimes a little intimidating. If this card pulled you in, it may be because you’re standing at a moment where you’re being asked to own your power, even if that feels uncomfortable. Over the next few weeks, expect situations where people look to you for answers or leadership. Decisions won’t be optional anymore. The message here is trust your judgment, set firm boundaries, and don’t shrink yourself to keep others comfortable.

Card 2: Demeter – The Mother

Your soul may be craving grounding, safety, or emotional nourishment. Demeter is the goddess of the harvest, fertility, and the cycles of life. Her most famous myth centers around her daughter Persephone, whose descent into the underworld caused Demeter’s grief to literally change the seasons. This is mother energy in its truest form… protective, devoted, and deeply emotional.

Being drawn to Demeter often means you’ve been giving a lot of yourself lately, sometimes at the expense of your own needs. In the coming weeks, you may feel called to slow down, nurture something important, or reconnect with what truly sustains you. This could be family, home, health, or even a creative project that needs patience to grow. Demeter reminds you that rest is productive, and tending to yourself is not selfish.

Card 3: Apollo – Clarity

You’re ready for the fog to lift. Apollo is the god of the sun, truth, prophecy, music, and healing. In myth, he brings light both literally and spiritually, revealing what’s hidden and restoring balance. Apollo energy often shows up when confusion has lingered too long and clarity is finally within reach. You may have been questioning a relationship, a decision, or your direction, and something inside you knows the answers are already there.

Over the next few weeks, expect conversations, realizations, or signs that make things suddenly click. This is a powerful time for honesty, creative expression, and speaking your truth, even if it feels vulnerable at first.

Overall Energy:

When we look at all three cards together, there’s a strong theme of authority, care, and truth weaving through this reading. Zeus asks you to step into your power, Demeter reminds you to protect what matters, and Apollo shines light on the path forward. This combination suggests a period of growth where you’re learning how to lead without hardening, nurture without overgiving, and see clearly without fear. The message overall is balance… strength paired with compassion, clarity guided by care. The next few weeks may feel like a turning point, but in a quiet, steady way that builds something lasting rather than rushing it.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

