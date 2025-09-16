It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up. Let's just say it's a mix of reality checks, pep talks, and cosmic sass.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you aren't happy, this is a free reading so you know, deal with it. If that's not your cup of tea, thanks for scrolling this far so the corporate overlords who pay my paycheck count this article as a success.

Card 1 – Four of Cups (Boredom)

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Sometimes life feels like it’s on repeat. You might be looking at your career, your relationships, or just your daily routine and thinking, is this all there is? The Four of Cups shows us that even with blessings around us, it’s easy to focus on what’s missing. This card reminds you that while you may feel stuck or restless, you actually have a strong foundation beneath you, support from loved ones, mentors, or a system that’s holding you steady. Over the next couple of weeks, shift your focus: instead of staring at the glass half empty, look for that one spark, that one opportunity, that can reignite your passion.

Greek God to channel here: Hermes. As the messenger of the gods, Hermes nudges you to stay curious, keep moving, and look beyond what feels stagnant. He’s reminding you that change is always just a step away.

READ MORE: The Next Olympic Luge Star Could Get Their Start Here In CNY

Card 2 – Page of Wands (Creativity)

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The Page of Wands is youthful, curious energy, it’s all about fresh ideas and the courage to try something new. This card is telling you it’s time to stop holding yourself back. You have a creative spark, maybe even a project or idea you’ve been keeping on the back burner. Now’s the time to set it in motion. Action matters more than perfection here. Take the leap, experiment, and see where your passion leads you.

Greek God to channel here: Apollo. The god of the arts, music, and inspiration, Apollo is whispering that your inner light is real, and it deserves a stage. Trust your creative instincts and let them shine.

READ MORE: This New York Ghost Town Was Once A Beautiful Vacation Spot

Card 3 – Nine of Cups (A Wish)

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The Nine of Cups is the “wish card,” and it’s showing that much of what you’ve been working toward is finally lining up. You’re in a strong position right now, enjoying the rewards of your effort. The key is not to chase shiny distractions too soon. Stay on course, keep nurturing what you’ve built, and let your success ripen. Within a month or two, new opportunities will appear—and that will be the right time to adjust your path. For now, appreciate the blessings in front of you.

Greek God to channel here: Zeus. As the king of the gods, Zeus represents fulfillment, authority, and stability. He encourages you to stand in your power and enjoy the abundance you’ve created.

Overall Energy (Month Of September):

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Taken together, these cards tell a powerful story. Right now, you may feel restless and underwhelmed (Four of Cups), but don’t mistake that boredom for lack of potential. In fact, you’re being nudged to break out of old cycles and channel your creativity (Page of Wands). When you do, you’ll be aligning yourself with fulfillment and joy (Nine of Cups). Hermes is asking you to stay curious, Apollo is asking you to embrace your creativity, and Zeus is affirming that if you follow through, satisfaction and abundance are yours. So the message is clear: don’t dwell on what’s missing, use your spark of creativity to step forward, and you’ll soon see your wishes taking form.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

12 Must-Try Dishes In Upstate New York— One For Every Zodiac Sign Local eats meet the stars. Find your perfect dish based on your zodiac sign and the Central New York food scene. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler