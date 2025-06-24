It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday is here. Take a moment, quiet your mind, and choose the card you feel most drawn to on a hot day: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Honestly, you could pick all three if you'd like.

Card 1 – Knight of Cups: Proposals

The Knight of Cups is the dreamer of the tarot. He’s charming, idealistic, and moves with his heart leading the way. He often symbolizes romance, creative inspiration, and emotional offers. This knight doesn't rush in with logic—he brings poetry, emotion, and a sense of beauty to whatever he touches.

Prediction:

In the next two weeks, expect someone to come forward with a heartfelt offer—this could be romantic, but it may also be a creative or emotional opportunity. Someone might express their feelings more openly, or you could be invited to step into a role that feels aligned with your passion. Be open, but discerning. Follow your heart—but carry your wisdom too.

Card 2 – Ace of Pentacles: Prosperity

The Ace of Pentacles is the seed of abundance. It represents the start of something promising in your material world—money, career, home, or health. It’s a sign that the universe is handing you a key to long-term success, but it’s up to you to plant and nurture it.

Prediction:

A window of opportunity may open in the next two weeks related to finances, a new job, or even a health regimen that supports your well-being. This is the perfect time to start something like a business, an investment, or a practical new routine. You may receive unexpected support or a “green light” to move forward with a goal that brings stability.

Card 3 – Queen of the Ocean: Abundance

This powerful feminine archetype is the embodiment of fertility, creativity, and nurturing. She rules over love, beauty, and the natural cycles of growth. When she appears, she invites you to lean into compassion, connection, and the joy of creating something meaningful—whether it’s a relationship, a home, or a project.

Prediction:

In the coming weeks, you may find yourself in a nurturing role—either supporting others or finally pouring energy back into yourself. Something you've been caring for, even quietly, is ready to flourish. This is a strong time for creativity, emotional healing, and even family connections. Trust that what you're growing now will sustain you long after this moment passes.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

Emotional offers, financial opportunities, and creative abundance are swirling around you. Say yes to what feels aligned, plant your seeds with intention, and nurture the areas of your life that matter most. This is a time of receiving and investing—what you give will come back in beautiful ways.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can learn more by searching ‘Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’”. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

