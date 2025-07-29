It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. Quiet your mind, then choose the card you feel drawn to: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three.

Card 1 – The Magician – Manifestation

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Your Message:

You've spent the last year laying the groundwork: researching, practicing, preparing. Now you’re standing at the edge of something powerful. You already have the tools, wisdom, and energy to step forward and manifest what you've been envisioning. Stop doubting your readiness. Over the next few weeks, the universe is giving you the green light—act boldly.

Card Meaning:

The Magician in the Oceanic Tarot symbolizes manifestation, empowerment, and potential. It's a sign of divine timing, your thoughts are becoming things. But only through action will you bring them to life. It's not just about having resources; it’s about using them with intention.

Channel This Greek God: HERMES

Messenger of the gods, Hermes governs communication, travel, and clever solutions. Call on Hermes when you need clarity, quick thinking, and divine timing on your side. Light a candle, speak your intention out loud, and ask him to guide your next steps.

Card 2 – Four of Wands – Reward

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Your Message:

You’ve planted seeds in love, career, or both, and now the fruit is ripening. You’re stepping into a phase of celebration and harmony. The next few weeks may bring recognition, reunions, or joy-filled moments that prove your efforts weren’t in vain. Keep walking your path. You're nearly there.

Card Meaning:

The Four of Wands represents stability, celebration, and joyful milestones. It can signal engagements, promotions, moving into a new home, or simply peace returning after struggle. It’s a card of earned happiness, not random luck.

Channel This Greek Goddess: HESTIA

Goddess of the hearth and home, Hestia represents inner peace, balance, and sacred spaces. Invite her energy in when you seek stability, warmth, or a reminder of your “why.” She’ll help you celebrate the small victories and protect your personal peace as you continue forward.

Card 3 – King of Pentacles – Trust

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Your Message:

A gift is coming: and while it may not arrive in wrapping paper, it holds serious value. It could be a person’s support, insider knowledge, or even a job opportunity. Don’t second-guess it. The universe is placing this in your life for a reason. Be open. Trust the process and receive it with gratitude.

Card Meaning:

The King of Pentacles represents abundance, generosity, and grounded leadership. He’s a symbol of earned success and wise investment—not just in money, but in people, time, and belief. His appearance suggests a mature energy entering your life—or awakening within you.

Channel This Greek God: PLUTUS

God of wealth and prosperity, Plutus represents gifts that are both spiritual and material. Call on him when you're working through abundance blocks or need to feel secure in accepting blessings. Offer gratitude aloud for what’s coming, even before it arrives.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

This Tarot Tuesday spread reveals a powerful journey unfolding for many of you. You're moving from inner alignment and preparation (The Magician) to external validation and stability (Four of Wands)—and finally into abundance and grounded wisdom (King of Pentacles). The universe is saying:

1) You’ve done the work.

2) You’re on the right path.

3) You’re ready to receive.

But here's the key: These next few weeks are about trusting yourself and your timing. You’re not being asked to hustle harder—you’re being invited to act with confidence, celebrate your wins, and open your hands to receive what’s coming. Whether it's a breakthrough, a blessing, or both, know that it’s aligned with the energy you've already set in motion.

Channel This Greek Goddess: ATHENA

Athena, goddess of wisdom and strategy, is the perfect embodiment of this collective energy. She balances intellect with intuition, strength with grace. Call on Athena to help you move through these next few weeks with courage, clarity, and discernment—so you know exactly when to act, when to celebrate, and when to simply trust.

