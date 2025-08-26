It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. Quiet your mind, then choose the card you feel drawn to: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3.

Card 1: Queen of Swords — Resilience

The Queen of Swords is all about sharp clarity, logic, and boundary-setting. Over the next few weeks, you’ll feel the pull to step back into defense mode... but think measured defense, not swinging wildly at every ripple in the water. Let others wrestle in the deep end like rival sharks. Your task is to stand tall, protect your energy, and refuse to get dragged into emotional whirlpools that aren’t yours.

Greek God to Channel: Athena, goddess of wisdom and strategy. She shows that strength doesn’t always mean attack. It means knowing when to act, when to retreat, and when to let others undo themselves.

Card 2: King of Swords — Ambition

The King of Swords is the master of intellect, authority, and discipline. You’re not just floating along, you’re the captain of your own ship. You’ve carved your path with ambition and clarity, and now it’s time to acknowledge your position of power. The next few weeks aren’t just about pushing harder; they’re about recognizing what you’ve already achieved. Lead with integrity, mentor others where you can, and know that your voice carries weight.

Greek God to Channel: Zeus, king of the gods, who embodies authority and clear decision-making. But unlike Zeus’ thunderbolts, your power here isn’t about force, it’s about presence and influence.

Card 3: Ten of Pentacles — Luck

This card is the treasure chest at the bottom of the sea; abundance, stability, legacy. But something feels missing, like one golden coin slipped out of the pile. Outwardly, you’ve managed to present everything as secure, but cracks are beginning to show. The next few weeks invite you to get honest about what truly fills you up. It’s okay to admit that “perfect” isn’t actually perfect. Take small steps toward filling that gap, and lean on trusted people around you. This isn’t about maintaining an image, it’s about building a life that actually feels whole.

Greek God to Channel: Demeter, goddess of harvest and home. She reminds you that true abundance is not just wealth, but nurturing connections and emotional fulfillment.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

Together, these three cards tell a story of clarity, leadership, and legacy. The Queen and King of Swords suggest a season of strength through wisdom and authority, you’re navigating tricky currents, but you have the tools to stay in command. The Ten of Pentacles rounds it out by saying: don’t just survive and lead, but thrive and build a lasting foundation.

The oceanic theme here feels like you’re moving from stormy waters (defense and ambition) toward calmer seas (luck and fulfillment). If you channel Athena’s wisdom, Zeus’ authority, and Demeter’s nurturing, you’ll strike the balance between protecting your energy, leading with clarity, and creating a life that feels rich in every sense.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

