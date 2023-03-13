Coming soon to a New York Target store near you - an easier way to make returns without leaving the comfort of your car.

Raise your hand if you've failed to return a purchase because you don't want to go through the hassle. Yeah, me too. I have slippers that are too small, clothes that are too big, and gadgets that just collect dust.

Drive-Up Returns

Stop the madness of unreturned purchases piling up. Target is making it easier to take them back. Soon you'll be able to drop off the things you bought that just aren't right, at the curb, without leaving your car.

Our Target Drive Up service has given guests the ability to pick up orders placed through their Target.com account without leaving their car. And now after a successful pilot test, we are rolling out the ability to make a product return through Drive Up to Target stores this spring — and expect to reach all of our nearly 2,000 locations by the end of the summer.

How Do Drive-Up Returns Work

The process for Drive-Up Returns is pretty simple. It starts in the Target app where you choose the drive-up return option. Then you'll pick the time you'll arrive at the store. Once you pull up, just hit 'I'm Here' and someone will be out to collect your purchase. It's that easy.

Convenience & Faster Refunds

Gone are the days of making trips to the post office to ship purchases back. You can also say goodbye to waiting in store lines to make a return. That will come in extremely handy during the busy Christmas shopping season. Best of all, you can get your refund faster. And the Drive-Up Return service at Target is free.

Now if they could come up with a way to pick up returns from my porch, I'd never even have to leave the house.