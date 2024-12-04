New Target Christmas Catalog Missing One Major Detail

The annual Christmas catalog is a holiday tradition. This year's edition from Target is missing one major detail.

As a kid, I always looked forward to the holiday catalog every year. Although, during my time it was from Sears and it was a Wish Book rather than a catalog, filled with over 100 pages of toys and gift ideas.

Guess I'm aging myself a bit here but at least it wasn't in black and white right?

Old School Wish Lists

My brother and I would spend hours going through it page by page, circling everything we hoped Santa would leave under our Christmas tree.

Every year I circled the Snoopy Snow Cone machine and every year I was left disappointed.

This year it's Target that's leaving me upset.

Missing the Target

The Target Christmas catalog is missing one of the most important details.

The prices!

If you want to see how much everything is, you have to scan the QR code at the bottom of the page. Not a very convenient option, especially for the older generation who have a difficult time with technology.

Waste of Paper

If you have to go to the website anyway, what the heck is the point of even creating a catalog?

It seems to be just a waster of paper, doesn't it?

It also seems we've gone from circling toys to scanning codes - another sign of the times I guess.

