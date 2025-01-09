We're not even a month into the winter season and most Central New Yorkers are already sick of the snow.

Northern Oneida County continues to dig out from under several feet after the first big storm of 2025. And the snow just keeps coming.

Snowbanks are getting higher and higher as our patience gets smaller and smaller.

Take This Snow & Shove It

We've had enough and have a message for Old Man Winter...

Take this snow and shove it. I ain't shoveling it no more.

The sun done gone and left us and the warmth we've been looking for.

The snow's up to the windows and we can't get out the door.

Take this snow and shove it. I ain't shoveling it no more.

I've been working on cleaning off my car from now on 13 weeks.

All this time it snowed and snowed. If I see anymore I'll freak.

I felt a lot of freezing temp with storm after storm.

I'd give the shirt right off my back to move someplace warm.

When is Spring

When does Spring arrive again? It's Thursday, March 20 on the calendar but as any Central New Yorker know, it probably won't arrive until sometime in May.

At the rate we're going, we may not see it until June or July.

