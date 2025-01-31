Take a Look Inside Legendary Ice Palace in Upstate New York

Step right up! It's time for the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival and it will be legendary this year.

Volunteers gather every January, braving the snow and cold to put together the centerpiece of the yearly event - the Ice Palace.

IPW-101

Business owners, teachers, construction workers, elected officials, parents, and friends, make up the International Palace Workers (IPW Local-101), who cut ice and carry buckets of water and snow to pack between the blocks. 3,500 of them, all 16 inches thick, making up the Music Legends theme this year.

"The clarity in the blocks is amazing this year because we haven't had any thaws," said IPW-101 photographer Meachele Manchester.

Take a look at all the work that went into this year's palace and see if you can identify some of the legends carved in ice.

Volunteer Brave Cold & Snow to Build 2025 Legendary Ice Palace in Upstate New York The centerpiece of the 2025 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is complete thanks to the IPW-101. Take a look at this year's Ice Palace dedicated to music legends over the years. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Winter Carnival History

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival began in 1897. It wasn't always an annual event though. There were years in the 20s, 30s, and early 40s when it wasn't held. The carnival was brought back to life in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since.

The Ice Palace disappeared for 35 years before making a comeback too. It stopped being built in 1920 but returned by 1955.

Take a virtual walk through 2025 Ice Palace.

2025 Winter Carnival

There are several events planned during the annual carnival, including artic golf, a fun run, a cornhole tournament, an icicle contest, curling, and the famous frying pan toss. Live music and fireworks will also be held.

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival runs from January 31 through February 9.

Get all the details at Saranacklakewintercarnival.com.

Get our free mobile app