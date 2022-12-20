Lucky CNY Lottery Player Gets Early Christmas Gift, Wins Nearly 20 Grand

One lucky lottery player in Central New York got an early Christmas present; a winning ticket worth nearly twenty grand.

Someone is holding a winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, December 19 mid-day drawing. Is it you?

The winning Take 5 lottery numbers were:

3-11-18-24-38

The ticket was sold in Onondaga County at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool, New York. It's worth $18,273.00.

Mega Millions

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, December 20 drawing is up to $465 million. That would make a even nicer Christmas present. Do you have your ticket yet? You can even buy one without leaving home? There's now an app for that.

New Yorkers can play the lottery from the comfort of home with Jackpocket, the first and only licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S. It gives New Yorkers an easy, secure way to buy official state lottery tickets from their smartphones.

In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery courier services to operate in New York. Jackpocket is the first officially-licensed New York courier service under the new regulatory framework that began operating at the first of the year.

Jackpocket Lottery Games

Powerball

Mega Millions

New York Lotto

Cash4Life

Win 4

Take 5

Pick 10

Numbers

New York joined Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington DC to have the app.

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

