Three days after a lucky Syracuse player won around $30,000 on a Take 5 lottery ticket, another winner struck it big — marking the second major win in just over a week in Central New York.

On July 14, a Take 5 evening drawing ticket sold at a Syracuse pizzeria paid out approximately $29,000 to a fortunate player.

And now, just three days later, another local resident has hit the jackpot in the same game, continuing the winning streak.

Latest Winning Numbers

The winning Take 5 numbers for the Thursday, July 17 evening drawing were:

1-5-7-9-31

The winning ticket was sold at the Wegmans on James Street in Syracuse. It's worth $31,370.

If you're in Central New York and play Take 5 regularly, you may want to double-check your tickets.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.