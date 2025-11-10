It’s time to double-check your tickets, because someone in Central New York just won big.

Two lucky players matched the numbers for the Take 5 midday drawing on Saturday, November 8, each pocketing nearly 10 grand, just in time to give the holiday season a little extra sparkle.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, November 8, midday drawing were:

3-6-7-13-25

One of the winning tickets was sold at Smoke for Less in Orange County, while the other was sold at Price Chopper on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse. Each winner now has $9,702.50 to spend, save, or splurge—maybe even on holiday gifts, a little getaway, or just a treat for themselves.

Check all winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Mega Millions Hits $900 Million

Feeling lucky?

The next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, November 11, is estimated at a whopping $900 million—that’s $415.3 million in cash.

This eye-popping prize marks the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, giving players a chance to dream big and maybe start planning that ultimate splurge.

Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket

Someone is sitting on a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold right in Valley Stream—and time’s almost up to claim it.

The lucky ticket was sold at Cold Cut Express, 507 Dubois Avenue, for the December 13, 2024 drawing.

The winning numbers? 36-43-52-58-65 with the Mega Ball 16.

Here’s the catch: that ticket expires December 13, 2025. That’s just about a month away.

If you think you might be the mystery winner, sign the back of your ticket, tuck it somewhere safe, and reach out to the New York Lottery at 518-388-3370 or visit nylottery.ny.gov to find out how to claim your prize.

Don’t let a million bucks slip away!