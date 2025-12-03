Central New York Lottery Winner Right In Time For Holidays

Check your lottery tickets. Someone just received an early Christmas gift worth 17 grand.

One winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Central New York, making the holidays a little brighter for one lucky lottery player.

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, December 2 midday drawing were: 20-22-30-31-36

Winner in Oswego

The winning ticket was sold at the Ruma Mart on State Route 104 in Oswego for $17,119.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names, but all share the same intent: promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a jackpot is to buy a New York Lottery ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

