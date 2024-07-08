Jackpot! Lucky Holiday for Lottery Player in Central New York

The holidays turned out to be lucky for one lottery player in Central New York.

Someone in Onondaga County is a little richer after hitting the Take 5 and winning nearly 20 grand.

The winning Take 5 numbers for the Saturday, July 6 evening drawing are:

2-18-22-24-28

Two winning tickets were sold. One at the Wegman's in Niagara Falls and the other at Tops Market on North Burdick Street in Fayetteville. Both are worth $17,219.50.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

