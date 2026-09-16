Check Your Take 5 Ticket—Someone in Central New York Won $15,000

Someone who stopped at a grocery store could have a pretty good reason to celebrate today.

A Take 5 ticket sold in Onondaga County matched all five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing and is worth $15,036.50.

The winning numbers from the Sept. 15 evening drawing were 2, 6, 8, 12 and 20.

The lucky ticket was sold at Wegmans on East Genesee Street in Fayetteville. So if you stopped there recently and bought a Take 5 ticket, this would be a very good time to dig through your wallet, purse, car cup holder, or wherever you normally throw lottery tickets.

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There Was Another $15,000 Winner

And Central New York wasn't the only place celebrating. There were two winning tickets worth $15,036.50 each from the drawing.

The other winning ticket was sold at Giant Food Mart on Park Avenue in Wellsville in Allegany County.

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That means two people across New York are waking up with the same five numbers—and a whole lot more money than they had before the drawing.

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Central New York Has Had Some Big Lottery Wins

This isn't the first time someone around Syracuse has gotten very lucky with a lottery ticket. Central New York has seen some seriously big wins over the years.

In 2025, a $17 million New York LOTTO jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Polge Wine & Liquors in Syracuse.

READ MORE: Lottery Winners Who Claimed Large Payouts in CNY

READ MORE: $25,000 Cash Grab - How You Could Win $25,000

And in 2023, a $20 million Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Church Wine & Liquor in East Syracuse.

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And Don't Fall for a Lottery Scam

If you are the lucky winner, enjoy it—but be careful if someone suddenly contacts you claiming they can help you collect your prize.

The New York Lottery warns that unsolicited messages saying you've won a prize are fraudulent. And if someone asks you to pay a fee to collect your winnings, that's a huge red flag.

Legitimate prize collection does not require a processing fee.

For now, though, if you bought a Take 5 ticket at the Fayetteville Wegmans, check those numbers. You could be sitting on a $15,000 surprise.