If there’s one thing Central New York does really well, it’s showing up for each other, especially around the holidays.

How the GoFundMe Works and Where the Money Goes

This year, one local business hopes to make Thanksgiving a little bit brighter for families who could use some extra love. Tacos Don Fernando of Taberg has launched a GoFundMe with a simple goal: to provide full Thanksgiving meals to 25 local families in need. And when they say full meal, they mean it. Each family will get the whole spread: turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, rice, beans, dinner rolls, and even their signature horchata. It’s the kind of feast that warms your stomach, sure, but also your heart.

Why Feeding Local Families Matters More This Year

At Tacos Don Fernando, we cook with love — and this season, we're sharing that love where it's needed most.

If you’d like to chip in, the GoFundMe is live now, and every dollar helps. The goal is set at $1,800, and as of this article they have raised over $200. You can find the fundraiser here.

For the owners of Tacos Don Fernando, this isn’t just a holiday project. It’s personal. They’ve always said they cook with love, and this year, they’re determined to share that love with neighbors who need it most. Their Facebook page has been full of updates and gratitude, and you can tell this means the world to them and the families they’re trying to help.

Rome Rescue Mission’s Massive Thanksgiving Goal

Of course, they’re not the only ones stepping up this season. As Thanksgiving gets closer, the Rome Rescue Mission is once again preparing to feed thousands of people across the community. Their goal this year is huge: more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals served and delivered to anyone who needs one.

What the Mission Needs Most Right Now

To make that happen, they’re asking for the community’s help too this Thanksgiving. Right now, the Mission is hoping to collect 1,000 turkeys along with all the classic sides: stuffing, gravy, white and sweet potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, coffee, creamer, milk, pies, and desserts of any kind. Donations can be dropped off at 413 East Dominick Street in Rome. They’re open Monday through Friday from 9AM to 6PM, and weekends from 9AM to 2PM.

If you can’t swing a food donation, financial support makes just as much of a difference. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 337, Rome, NY 13440, or you can donate online at RomeMission.org.

