If you’ve ever grabbed a cooler for a weekend getaway, a fishing trip, or a backyard BBQ, you might want to start thinking twice about your go-to option. New York is about to make a big change that will affect a product many of us take for granted — and it’s all part of the state’s push to tackle one of the trickiest environmental problems around.

Starting January 1, 2026, the state will ban foam coolers, also known as expanded polystyrene ice chests. Lightweight, cheap, and widely used, these coolers might seem harmless, but they have a dark side.

Foam coolers aren’t exactly built to last. Stuff too much inside, lift it the wrong way, and it can crack or crumble, leaving a mess that’s tricky to clean up — and that’s just the hassle at home.

The bigger problem? All that broken foam doesn’t just disappear. It sits in landfills and waterways for decades, contributing to pollution that’s nearly impossible to remove.

Credit - Canva Credit - Canva loading...

Coolers Join Cups, Plates, Takeout Containers

The cooler ban builds on earlier restrictions that already prohibited foam cups, plates, trays, and takeout containers.

Get our free mobile app

Now, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers are barred from selling or distributing foam coolers, nudging consumers toward reusable, recyclable, or compostable alternatives.

READ MORE: New York Drivers - The DMV Just Shook Up the Point System

twinsterphoto/Think Stock twinsterphoto/Think Stock loading...

Few Exceptions

There are a few exceptions, mainly for specialized uses like medical or laboratory items that require temperature control.

Still, for everyday purposes — picnics, fishing trips, tailgates — foam coolers will soon be a thing of the past.

Environmental officials say the change may take some adjustment, but it’s a crucial step toward reducing plastic pollution.

By choosing sustainable alternatives, New Yorkers can still keep their food and drinks cold — just without contributing more non-degradable waste to the environment.