For 13-year-old Aidan M., this summer brought more than sunshine—it brought slam dunks, basketball stars, and an unforgettable VIP experience.

Aidan, a local teen with a love for hoops, got the ultimate all-access pass to this year’s Summer Slam fundraiser featuring the Syracuse University Men’s Basketball team. Thanks to the Central New York chapter of Make-A-Wish and the incredible generosity of supporter Vinny Lobdell, Aidan’s day was filled with magic, memories, and moments straight out of a dream.

How Make-A-Wish Turned a Basketball Dream into Reality

From the start, it was clear this wasn’t going to be just any basketball event. Aidan was treated like a true VIP—getting one-on-one time with Syracuse coaches and players, soaking up behind-the-scenes action, and even taking part in the slam dunk contest. But he wasn’t just watching from the sidelines—he was invited to be a guest judge. Yes, 13-year-old Aidan helped score some of the best dunks of the night.

It’s the kind of day most basketball fans only dream about, but for Aidan, it was a chance to feel celebrated, supported, and most of all—just like any other kid with a love for the game.

The Power of a Wish: More Than Just a Game

Make-A-Wish Central New York helps turn big dreams into reality for kids like Aidan, who are facing critical illnesses. And while each wish is unique, they all have one thing in common: hope. According to the organization, a wish doesn’t just bring joy—it can actually play a meaningful role in a child’s healing journey by improving emotional well-being and giving families something to hold on to during tough times.

None of this would be possible without the community. Whether it’s individuals like Vinny Lobdell stepping up in a big way or everyday supporters donating what they can, every bit of help matters.

How You Can Help Grant a Wish

Want to be part of the magic? From volunteering your time to donating airline miles or making a gift, there are so many ways to help bring wishes to life. Learn how you can get involved at wish.org/cny/ways-help-us.

For Aidan, this day was about more than basketball. It was about joy, hope, and creating memories that will last a lifetime. And thanks to Make-A-Wish, his dream got the full-court press treatment it deserved.

