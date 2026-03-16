A Parade Proposal to Remember

Some moments are just too sweet not to share.

This St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Syracuse, Dennis Sullivan, bass guitarist for Homebound CNY, pulled off a surprise engagement that has been a year in the making.

Dennis and Jodi Hynes Klish go way back—they met in 1977 in elementary school!

He had been planning this proposal since last year’s parade, and even teamed up with the Crystal Kay School of Dance from Morrisville for a flash mob performance.

Credit - Stacey Shantal Credit - Stacey Shantal loading...

Dancing Through the Snow and Wind

Picture this: over four hours outside in 20-30 mph winds, gusts up to 50 mph, and some snow thrown in. Not ideal weather for a proposal, but not even Mother Nature could stop Dennis, the band or all the dancers from making this special moment happen.

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As Homebound CNY played Bruno Mars’ “Mary You,” the dancers took the street, surprising Jodi and everyone watching.

“It was very cool to watch and be a part of,” said Stacey Shantal, who captured the magical moment on camera.

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She Said Yes!

Jodi shared her excitement: “Just when I don’t think he can surprise me more, he does."

Between the flash mob, the music, the cheers, and all that love, it was a St. Patrick’s Day she—and the crowd—won’t ever forget.

See the full magical moment here: