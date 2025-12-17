If you’ve ever shouted a movie quote and thought, “Yep, that belongs on a snowplow,” you’re not alone, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is right there with you.

A Sandlot Quote Takes Center Stage

The city officially unveiled the winners of its latest snowplow naming contest this week, and one name in particular struck a nostalgic chord with the mayor. As a self-professed fan of the 1993 baseball classic The Sandlot, Walsh said he couldn’t help but love “You’re Killing Me, Squalls,” a clever pun on one of the movie’s most iconic lines. That name was announced as one of three winners during a press conference held at the city’s salt storage barn on Canal Street.

Hundreds of Creative Submissions From Residents

The other two newly christened plows are “Syracuse Saltshaker” and “Snow Big Deal,” both pulled from a pool of more than 700 submissions sent in by residents after the city opened the contest back in July. Walsh called the response a “testament to how much passion we have for our snow.”

READ MORE: Simple Donation That Could Save A Life For Homeless Veterans

A Look Back at Syracuse’s Past Snowplow Names

This isn’t Syracuse’s first attempt at giving its snowplows a little personality. Back in 2020, the city named plows “Blizzard Beater,” “Salt City Express,” and “Below Zero Hero.” Those names even caught the attention of comedian John Oliver, who famously roasted the city on his podcast for not pushing the creativity far enough.

Those trucks aren’t just for show. Each snowplow weighs about 60,000 pounds when fully loaded with salt, costs roughly $250,000, and takes nearly two years to build. With these three additions hitting the streets this winter, the city has added 23 new large plows during Walsh’s eight years in office, with two more currently on order. That brings Syracuse’s total large-plow fleet to 26.

More Plows, But Staffing Remains a Challenge

While the equipment is improving, syracuse.com reports that staffing remains a challenge. Syracuse is dealing with a shortage of snowplow drivers holding commercial driver’s licenses. She encouraged anyone with a CDL, or anyone who knows someone who has one, to consider applying.

New Year, New Laws in New York & Nationwide Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams