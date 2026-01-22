A Syracuse police officer who captured hearts across Central New York is about to go national.

Officer Jamie Pastorello noticed a woman struggling up a hill with a heavy box of groceries in freezing weather.

He pulled over and asked, “Do you need a ride?” — a simple question that meant the world to Rhea Holmes, who had been sleeping under a tarp on her husband’s grave at Oakwood Cemetery after losing her home and ID.

Rhea Finds a New Home

What started as a moment of human kindness quickly went viral online.

The community rallied around Rhea, from Le Moyne College, providing temporary shelter to a local nonprofit that helped her move into a permanent tiny home.

Less than a month later, she had a safe, stable place to live — a life-changing turn sparked by one officer’s empathy.

Getting National Attention

Now, the story that warmed the hearts of Central New York is reaching audiences across the country.

This Friday, January 23, at 6:30 PM on CBS Evening News, correspondent Steve Hartman’s “On The Road” segment will highlight the incredible bond between Pastorello and Rhea, showing how a simple act of kindness can leave a lasting impact.