If you’ve ever daydreamed about stepping into a classic Hollywood newsroom, this might be your moment.

A new movie filming in Syracuse is officially casting, and they’re looking for local actors to fill seven very specific speaking roles. According to a casting call posted by AND Casting, the project is currently working under the title “Red Ink” and will film 1940s-era scenes right here in Central New York in January 2026. Yes, that means fedoras, typewriters, switchboards, and all the fast-talking newsroom energy you can imagine.

The casting breakdown shared by Syracuse.com, notes that all of these are paid “day player” roles and are open to both union and non-union performers, as long as they’re local to the Syracuse area. No travel is being provided, so this one is strictly for Central New York talent.

Who Is Eligible to Audition

Actors interested in auditioning will need to email casting director Annie Delano at annie@andcasting.com with their name, headshot, contact information, and the role they’re submitting for. If your headshot makes it through the first round, audition instructions will be sent out. Auditions are due by Sunday night (12/14), and all roles will be cast before Christmas.

So, what roles are up for grabs?

Paid Speaking Roles Available

The biggest commitment is Midge Baker, a quirky, sharp-witted switchboard operator who serves as the nerve center of the newsroom. This role shoots multiple days between January 6th and January 14th and leans heavily into comedy and expressive reactions.

There’s also a memorable Radio Announcer role, working one day on January 14th. This character delivers the film’s closing broadcast and needs a voice that feels authentically 1949, calm, authoritative, and weighted with importance.

Other one-day roles include a Cartoonist, a fast-talking Copywriter named Charles, an eager Junior Copywriter, an earnest Paperboy, and a high-energy Desk Jockey who stays busy throughout continuous newsroom shots.

Key Dates for Auditions and Filming

Most of these actors may also be asked to work additional days as background performers, with the exception of Midge and the Radio Announcer. AND Casting says more background and extra opportunities will be announced in January for those signed up at andcasting.com.