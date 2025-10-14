Two Lucky Central New Yorkers Hit The Lottery Jackpot
Central New York lottery players, it’s time to check your Take 5 tickets! Not one, but two lucky winners walked away with nearly $15,000 each.
The winning Take 5 numbers for the October 13 evening drawing were: 7-12-16-23-27
Each winner scored $14,380.50.
Onondaga & Herkimer County Winners
The first winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs on Lafayette Road in Syracuse, Onondaga County, and the second came from Hannaford on Albany Street in Herkimer.
Double the winners, double the celebration—Central New York is feeling lucky.
You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.
Don't Fall For Lottery Scams
There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names, but all share the same intent: promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.
There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”
Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket
The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.
Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.
