If you thought football season and NASCAR had nothing in common, think again.

In a move that blends college football tradition with high-octane motorsports, Syracuse University Football and SU Football NIL have joined forces with NY Racing Team for an exciting crossover event. The Orange will take center stage during the Go Bowling at The Glen race this Sunday, August 10th. And yes, it’s all happening during the five-day Watkins Glen Invitational.

READ MORE: Don't Miss It: Balloons Under The Moon Returns Central New York

Behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet will be veteran NASCAR driver J.J. Yeley, a seasoned racer with over 750 major series starts and a United States Auto Club Triple Crown to his name. But it’s what’s on the car that’s grabbing attention not just who’s driving it.

The Legacy of No. 44 at Syracuse

The iconic No. 44 will be decked out in Syracuse orange and blue, complete with the SU logo and the bold acronym D.A.R.T., a mantra instilled by head coach Fran Brown. D.A.R.T. stands for Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, and Tough, values that Brown says define his vision for the team. And now, those same values are speeding their way around the track.

Coach Brown is fired up about the collaboration:

“I’m excited to be part of this NASCAR race,” he said. “I can’t wait to see the NY Racing Team compete while repping the Orange No. 44 DART.”

From Football Roots to Racing Glory

And for NY Racing Team Owner John Cohen, this partnership is deeply personal. Cohen, one of NASCAR’s few African-American majority team owners, originally chose the No. 44 in honor of Ernie Davis, the legendary Syracuse running back and the first African-American Heisman Trophy winner.

“He was one of the main focuses of me having 44,” Cohen shared. “Syracuse was one of the greatest football organizations in college football. I think Fran Brown and NIL and the university are trying to bring that nostalgia back. This partnership is highlighting the team from past to present.”

The NY Racing team plans to bring the car to Syracuse Football practice this week, giving current players a look at the Orange pride taking laps at Watkins Glen. So, whether you’re a die-hard NASCAR fan or bleeding Orange on fall Saturdays, this partnership is one to watch both for what it means now and what it nods to in the past. Syracuse is racing forward, literally and 44 is leading the charge.

11 Incredible And Famous Syracuse University Grads If you bleed Orange, did you know these 11 famous people also bleed orange? The list is pretty incredible actually.

Below on our list you'll be able to see many of the famous names who attended and graduated Syracuse University. Granted, our list is only 11 names. You can find hundreds of names all over the internet. Here's 11 just to get an idea of some of the most notable. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Where Are They Now?: The Syracuse 2003 National Championship Team Remember when the Syracuse Orange won it all in March Madness? Where are all those players now? Take a look at every player on the roster and what they're doing today!

NASCAR Racing In Hamburg, New York Gallery Credit: Clay Moden