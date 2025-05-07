Being young can be really tough. Being young without too many friends, even tougher. One Syracuse college student has turned to the internet to look for more friends.

In a heartfelt post on the Syracuse Reddit board, a student who goes by “C” introduced herself in the most wholesome way possible. She’s currently studying religion and humanities, and she started college early. She’s also an only child, which probably adds a layer to that “looking to make new friends” energy:

- I’m in college( started early) , studying religion and humanities

- I’m an only child.

- I’m vegetarian , have been since I was nine.

- I’m from the northeast us ( New York) so EST time zone.

- I have two cats who are my babies, if you have pets I’d love to see them!

- I’m neurodivergent!

- I’m trying to cook more and love spicy food, please let me know if you have any recipe ideas! -I want to be a lawyer eventually!

- if any of this sounds interesting , feel free to dm, and please introduce yourself!"

C also shared that she’s been a vegetarian since she was nine, is totally in love with her two cats. Oh, and if you’re into spicy food? You might have just made a new best friend. She’s experimenting more in the kitchen and is on the hunt for recipes.

She also mentioned she’s neurodivergent and wants to eventually become a lawyer. Honestly, the whole post read like a warm invitation to start a genuine conversation. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best way to find your people is to just show up as yourself. If you'd like to learn more, you can online on Reddit.

