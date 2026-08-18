Syracuse Has the Highest Parking Costs

Airport parking isn't exactly getting cheaper. Syracuse Airport already has the highest parking rates among upstate New York airports, and prices have gone up again.

You're now looking at $22 a day for the garage, $16 a day for the terminal lot, and $14 a day for economy parking.

And if you're leaving your car there for a week, that can add up pretty quickly.

We've Tried All Four

We've flown out of Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, and Albany over the years, so we've had plenty of chances to compare them. And for us, Rochester is the clear winner.

It's not just the cheaper parking at $8 for economy or $16 in the garage. Rochester is simply easier to navigate.

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Parking is convenient, the airport isn't overwhelming, and you can get where you're going without feeling like you need a GPS just to find your gate. And there are a lot fewer people compared to the bigger cities.

We've also found that, depending on where we're headed, flights out of Rochester can sometimes be cheaper than the other upstate airports.

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All Four Have Their Advantages

Don't get me wrong, all four airports have their pros and cons.

Syracuse is convenient for a lot of people in Central New York. Buffalo can offer more flight options, but garage parking will cost you 30 bucks, according to a report from Syracuse.com. Albany may be a better choice depending on your destination, and its parking rates are comparable to Rochester.

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But if we have the choice, Rochester usually gets our vote.

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Anything Is Better Than JFK

And honestly, all four are MUCH better than JFK, which has easily been our worst airport experience.

Getting there is bad enough. Driving through New York City is stressful, and then you get to JFK and have to navigate this massive airport that feels like a city of its own.

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It's overwhelming, confusing, and stressful, especially when you're trying to get to your gate and aren't completely familiar with the airport.

And then there's all the people!

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

What's Your Favorite Airport?

If you've flown out of Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, and Albany, which one do you prefer?

Let us know inside the app.