You’re not going to believe this one. A man allegedly turned Syracuse Hancock International Airport into his own personal car lot — and not in the way you’d want.

Between June and August, Milton W. Thompson III, a former employee at Avis Budget Car Rental, is accused of stealing 47 vehicles from the airport’s rental fleet. Yes, forty-seven.

Over $1 Million in Vehicles

The cars were valued at over $1 million, which, if you’re keeping score at home, is a lot of sedans, SUVs, and probably a minivan or two.

Here’s where it gets crazier: Thompson didn’t just take the cars for himself. Police say he rented them out to unsuspecting customers around Onondaga County.

Basically, he was running a secret, highly illegal car rental service under the radar of, you know… everyone.

Inside Knowledge

Authorities describe Thompson as having “inside knowledge” of how the rental operation worked, which apparently made pulling off the thefts a lot easier.

At 31 years old, the man is now wanted for second-degree grand larceny — a Class C felony — and first-degree scheme to defraud, a Class E felony.

So far, 42 of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, leaving five still on the loose.

Along the way, several other people were arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle, though police haven’t released any names.

Call Police

If you spot Milton Thompson III — or one of the missing cars — airport police want to hear from you. You can call 315-455-3500 or email PD_Supervisor@sraapd.org.

Seriously though… what is wrong with people? Stealing one car is already a terrible idea. Stealing 47, running your own illegal rental business, and thinking you won’t get caught? That’s something on an entirely different level.