Ahoy, matey! One of Central New York’s most beloved summer traditions is back, and it’s shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

What Is Pirate’s Weekend in Sylvan Beach?

The 2025 Sylvan Beach Pirate’s Weekend sets sail Thursday, July 17th through Sunday, July 20th bringing four days of high-seas fun for all ages. Whether you're into treasure hunts, pirate parades, or just want to enjoy some grog on the beach. This community event offers something for everyone.

Expect all your summer favorites — like the famous Pirate Pub Crawl, live music, fireworks, and treasure hunts — plus a few new surprises. Costumes are encouraged, and if you’re ready to channel your inner Jack Sparrow, you can even volunteer to be part of the action.

2025 Pirate’s Weekend Schedule

Please note this schedule is subject to change.

Thursday, July 17 – Opening Night

4:00 PM – Pirate flags raised across the village

5:45 PM – Official flag-raising by the mayor (Bandstand)

6:00 PM – Classic Car Cruise Night (Sunset Park)

6:00 PM – Pirate Invasion: Local celebrity kidnapped for ransom (proceeds benefit Sylvan Beach Fire Dept.)

6:10 PM – Live music: Spare Parts at the Bandstand; East Shore All Stars at Harpoon Eddie’s

8:00 PM – Outdoor Movie Night: Pan (Village Green)

Friday, July 18 – Grog Crawl Night

5:00 PM – Pirate fun throughout the village

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM – “Best of the Beach” Pirate Grog Crawl with signature drinks, prizes, and a 10 PM drawing at Sunset Grill

Saturday, July 19 – Family Fun Day

9:00 AM – Breakfast with Pirates (Pancake House)

10:00 AM – Vendors and Pirate’s Booty Beach Treasure Hunt (15th Ave)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Kids events: Singalongs, balloon twisting, and Union Chapel Kid’s Day

1:00 PM – Pirate Parade (Park Ave/Route 13)

2:00 PM – Pirate Reenactment (Sunset Park)

8:30 PM – Bonfire on the beach (15th Ave)

9:30 PM – Fireworks over the lake

Sunday, July 20 – Pirate Wrap-Up

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM – Jack Sparrow impersonator appearance

11:00 AM – Pirate Music Fest & Dress-Up at the Bandstand

12:00 PM – Pirate Puppy Parade (Starts at 18th Ave)

1:00 PM – Bloody Mary Contest

5:00 PM – Pirate Decoration Contest winners announced

Want to get involved or march in the parade? Text or call Austin Brown at 315-813-1081.

Reminder: Sylvan Beach enforces a no open container policy to maintain a safe, family-friendly environment. Violators may face a $250 fine.

