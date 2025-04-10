Major Celebrity Heads To The Ring Here In Central New York

One of Hollywood's major stars is coming to the boxing ring in Central New York.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced on social media that actress and producer Sydney Sweeney has been named Grand Marshal of the 2025 Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend Parade of Champions scheduled for Sunday, June 8th at Noon. Sweeney will portray Hall of Famer Christy Martin in an upcoming motion picture.

“I am thrilled to be named grand marshal of the International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend Parade of Champions,” said Sweeney. “I’ve become close to the sport of boxing by portraying Christy Martin and bringing life to her incredibly inspiring story. Now I’m thrilled to be leading the parade featuring so many great champions in ‘Boxing’s Hometown’ Canastota, NY.”

The Parade of Champions will pass through the streets of Canastota. In addition to the grand marshal and boxing stars, the parade will also feature pageant caliber bands, drum and bugle corps, pipe bands, floats and community organizations.

Who Is Sydney Sweeney?

35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress born on September 12th 1997. She gained prominence for her roles in television series such as "Everything Sucks!" (2018), "The Handmaid's Tale" (2018), and "Sharp Objects" (2018). Her breakout performance as Cassie Howard in HBO's "Euphoria" (2019–present) earned her critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Sweeney also starred in the first season of "The White Lotus" (2021), securing another Emmy nomination. In addition to acting, she founded the production company Fifty-Fifty Films in 2020. You can learn more about her online here.

