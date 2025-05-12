An “SNL” star got a very unique taste of Central New York while filming the movie “Summer of 69.”

Chloe Fineman plays an exotic dancer in the film — and let’s just say she did her homework at a real local landmark: Diamond Dolls, a strip club in Syracuse.

Khaos Leaves Impression

“I was like, ‘Okay, well, we’re working at Diamond Dolls in Syracuse. Like, I’ll hang out with these gals,’” Fineman told Seth Meyers during a recent interview.

That’s where she met a dancer named Khaos — pronounced “chaos,” — who made quite the impression on Fineman.

“She is the head chef and the best dancer at the club,” Fineman said. “Jack of all trades. Sometimes she’d be spinning on the pole and a smoke alarm would go off, or she’d be flipping burgers and go, ‘Oh, that’s my song!’ and run back out.”

Scenes Around Syracuse

Scenes from the movie were filmed at the real Diamond Dolls last year, along with other spots around the Syracuse area.

Fineman says the setting added to the character of the film. “It’s very different in Syracuse,” she said. “The strip club is, like, literally next to a metal sheet yard.”

Summer of 69 Plot

Summer of 69 is about Abby wanting to impress her crush by learning a specific sexual position, enlisting a stripper's help (Chloe Fineman). However, she realizes true self-discovery and lasting friendship are more valuable than any man.

You can watch “Summer of 69″ on Hulu and see how many Syracuse spots you can identify.

