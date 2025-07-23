If you’re dreading the Dog Days of Summer and the thought of melting in the heat, there's a secret spot for you—right here in New York—where it’s cool all year long.

Imagine escaping the sweltering heat and hiking your way into a hidden cave that stays icy even in the middle of July.

Sam's Point

Welcome to Sam’s Point, tucked away in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve on the highest part of the Shawangunk Mountains.

This backcountry gem sits amid 5,000 acres of rare pitch pine barrens and chestnut oak forests—a perfect home for all sorts of unique plants and critters.

Shingle Gully

But the real prize? Shingle Gully, a deep cave where ice stubbornly hangs around all year, no matter how hot it gets outside

Getting there isn’t for the faint of heart though. You’ll need to commit to a challenging six-mile hike with some serious elevation changes, including a steep 1,500-foot drop. You’ll climb over rocks, bushwhack off-trail, and climb ladders and stone stairs.

So, it’s definitely best for experienced hikers who want to earn their chill.

Nature's Air Conditioner

The payoff is worth it.

Stepping into the cool, dark ice cave feels like walking into nature’s very own air conditioner.

Ready to cool down and cool off? This hike will chill you out—in the best way possible.

Before heading out, remember to wear proper gear, comfortable shoes or boots and take the essentials to make it home safely.

Get hiking tips at DEC.ny.gov.