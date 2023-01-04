Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog

Stunning photos capturing a coyoting playing like a dog in Trenton Falls, New York have been seen around the world.

One morning over a cup of coffee, Pamela Underhill Karaz saw something magical. A coyote playing with a stuffed toy her dogs left in the yard. "It was just a brief 10 or so minutes," said Pamela. "He picked it up, tossed it in the air, playing with it like a dog."

Magical Moment

Pamela grabbed her camera to capture the magical moment that happened in 2013 but is still getting attention today.

"His heartwarming story has since traveled around the world many times and is a reminder that all animals are really no different than our pets. They do their best to survive in what is sometimes a very unfriendly world."

Pamela has since moved to Lake Placid, New York where she is still blessed with hearing coyotes every night. "It has become my favorite animal sound and I wake in the middle of the night yearning to hear their howl which especially in winter, I'm almost always rewarded."

Toy Thief Book

The special connection is becoming a story for all to share. Pamela has been working for over 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to turn the magical moment into a book. More than 25 images have been created to go along with the story.

"I'm writing and designing it for both audiences. This is a project I'm so excited about on so many levels, but most importantly to take his story to another level and to reach more people and help show coyotes are sentient beings that deserve our respect, not hatred."

Project Coyote

A portion of Pamela's Toy Thief print sales is being donated to Project Coyote, an organization that helps put a stop to wildlife killing contests in states around the US including New York.

You can see more of Pamela's stunning photography work on her Facebook page.

