Is This Yours? New York Forest Rangers Find Ditched Jeep on State Land

Who hasn't had the urge to take your car or truck off-road and rip it through the mud. Heck, some of us don't even call it an urge. It's just another day in Upstate New York.

It's all fun and games until two things happen. You get stuck or you break the law.

There are people who consider their Jeep as an ideal off-roading vehicle. But believe it or not, those commercials aren't always what they're cracked up to be. Or at least YOUR Jeep isn't.

One person tried taking their Jeep for a joy ride at the Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area in Dutchess County. Let's just say it didn't pan out too well for them.

DEC Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney determined the driver was attempting to drive along the trails, when their vehicle got stuck in the mud.

Driving off-road on yours or a friends property is one thing, but doing it on state property is another. Just like many other things, it is illegal to drive off-road on state land. This is especially true when it comes to Wildlife Management Areas.

The Rangers were able to contact someone from the Village of Red Hook to come tow the Jeep out of the mud, but there was still one problem.

Where Are the Drivers?

According to the DEC, the Rangers weren't able to find the owner of the Jeep.

So not only do they not currently have someone to charge, but they also don't have an answer as to why they decided to take their Jeep off-road. They don't think anyone was injured, but the investigation still remains open.

We can assume the person responsible will eventually be found. But until then, this serves as an example to follow the rules and not make dumb choices. Also, know your car/truck's limits.

Just because the commercials show your Jeep going off-road, doesn't mean yours can do it too.

