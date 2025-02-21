Strangers Help Elderly Man In Snow-Covered Central New York, Warming Hearts

A simple act of kindness in Central New York turned into an emotional moment for a local man buried—quite literally—under the snow.

While out touring all the snow that has fallen around the area, a group noticed a car at a gas station almost completely covered in snow, the kind of sight that used to be common before laws made it illegal to drive without clearing off your vehicle.

The car belonged to an older gentleman. He'd been shoveling for hours in freezing temperatures but had to stop when he simply couldn’t handle the cold any longer, said Danielle Nicole Biosi.

That’s when help arrived.

A pickup truck pulled into the station, carrying some equipment in the back. Without hesitation, two young men, Henri Thorne and Shane Muckey, grabbed shovels and began clearing the snow off the man’s car.

Brought the Man to Tears

Their gesture brought the man to tears, overwhelmed that complete strangers would step in to help when he had nothing to offer them in return—not even a dollar or a cold beer.

What started as a routine stop at a gas station quickly became a touching reminder of the kindness still alive in communities—proof that even small gestures can make a big impact.

This is just one of so many people who have stepped up to help neighbors, friends, family and even complete strangers dig out from under all this snow. Whether it's cars, driveways or even roofs.

