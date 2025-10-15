Central New York is turning heads this Halloween with a jaw-dropping display in Oneida, New York.

Fans of the Netflix show Stranger Things are stopping in their tracks to see Max floating eerily in the air, a 12-foot Demogorgon, and Venca, a powerful lich.

Jasson Obomsawin has been transforming his lawn for Halloween for a decade. He started recreating Stranger Things a few years ago. “Quite a few heads turn for the floating Max. We sometimes have traffic backed up a bit because so many people are stopping,” Jasson said.

12 Foot Demogorgon

Everything in the display is handmade, taking over 200 hours to complete. In 2023, Jasson added a 12-foot Demogorgon, which took a month of late nights to create.

“If you want it done right, you have to do it yourself,” he joked.

This year, he added Vecna and promises more surprises before Halloween.

Stranger Things Display

Want to see the Stranger Things Halloween display in person? It's located on Cleveland Avenue in Oneida. It'll be up until a few days after Halloween. Be sure to check it out at night when it looks its best.

"Everybody’s question that they are always asking is, “Where do you store all of this stuff?”The answer is I designed everything large to break down to be really small."

The city will be closing down the whole street for “Trick or Treat Street” this year because traffic is so heavy. "Last year we had 1,500 trick-or-treaters plus their families," Jasson said.