What was that bright light soaring across the sky over Central New York? That’s the question on a lot of people’s minds after multiple witnesses reported seeing a strange, glowing object in the early morning darkness.

Shannon Drake captured video of the unusual sight on her way to work while driving down Chepatchet Road in West Winfield. She wasn’t alone. Others saw it too, sparking a wave of curiosity and speculation across social media.

"I saw the same thing," said Christina Searles.

"My brother just posted about this too ..so strange," Connie Ayala shared.

UFO Sightings in New York

Was it a UFO? It's not as far-fetched as you'd think.

Sightings like this are far from unprecedented. California leads the country with more than 15,000 reported UFO sightings since 1974, but New York has had over 5,500.

The Empire State could jump back up the list if the aliens ever discover that Area 51 isn't just in the south. There happens to be another in Watertown, New York.

Thompson Park is already notorious for strange phenomena.

Beyond the zoo, hiking trails, and tennis courts, locals report a “vortex” where people can lose track of time, become disoriented, or even feel transported to a completely different spot in the park.

City officials have posted warning signs to alert visitors, and paranormal investigators who studied the park in 2007 noted unusual energy patterns and high electromagnetic fields that could explain some of the bizarre experiences.

Adding to the lore, the codename for Nevada’s Area 51 was allegedly “Watertown Strip,” and former CIA chief Allen Dulles was a Watertown native.

Rocket Launch

For those hoping it was out of this world, it wasn’t.

The bright light was actually a Falcon rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, passing over Central New York in its early morning trajectory.

Still spectacular, just not alien.