Some Christmas trees have a story that goes way beyond the ornaments and lights. This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has a particularly special connection to one Central New York family, and the timing couldn't be more meaningful.

Carl Camenga planted the towering Norway spruce, selected from a property in West Edmeston, in 1970, shortly after he finished building the family home.

More than 50 years later, that same tree is heading to New York City to become part of one of the world's most famous Christmas traditions.

TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

A Meaningful Christmas Coincidence

Carl passed away on Christmas Day, and this year marks 10 years since his passing.

It's hard to imagine a more meaningful connection to the holiday season. Something he planted so long ago will bring Christmas magic to millions of people, while giving his family a special reason to remember him.

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READ MORE: Where Does Rockefeller Tree Go After Christmas

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From a Family Home to Rockefeller Center

For people watching the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, the spruce will be a spectacular holiday sight, covered in thousands of lights and topped with its famous star.

For the Camenga family, it will always be the tree Dad planted in 1970.

Sometimes, the most special part of Christmas isn't just what we see shining in the distance. It's the memories, the people we miss, and the unexpected ways they remain part of our lives.