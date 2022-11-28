Hang on to your hat. Gusty wind conditions that could be strong enough to knock out power are on the way in Central New York.

A strong storm will move into Central New York mid-week, bringing lots of wind, possible power outages, and lake-effect snow showers, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong storm system may bring 40 to 50 mph wind gusts to the region Wednesday through Thursday. These gusty winds may cause scattered power outages. Wind Advisories may be needed at a later time.

The wind is expected to be at top speed during the late morning and afternoon on Thursday. The temperature will drop from the 50s on Wednesday to the 30s on Thursday with wind chills in the teens and 20s. The good news is, it'll be back in the 40s with no wind on Friday.

Lake Effect Snow Too

Scattered lake effect snow showers will also be possible Wednesday night and Thursday, especially along and north of the NY Thruway corridor. If you're traveling, be careful. Visibility could be difficult with the wind blowing all the snow across the roads.

Long Range Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Cloudy, with a high near 41.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Showers. High near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely between midnight and 2 am, then a chance of snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Thursday Night: chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.