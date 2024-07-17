Businesses & Volunteers Offer Help After Devastating Storm in Central New York

When the worst happens, you see the best in people. Nothing could be more true than in the aftermath of a possible tornado and severe thunderstorms that tore through Central New York.

Businesses and strangers have stepped up to help out in a time of need.

Broken Vehicle Windows

Need glass repair? Autovations on E Dominick Street in Rome is offering to wrap broken vehicle windows for free.

Roof & Window Repairs

Got a hole in your roof or broken windows? Joe's Contracting if offering to board up windows and tarp roofs for jus the price of the material in the Rome area.

Recharge

Need to recharge? Your phone or your soul. King Pin Lanes is offering a place to charge devices and cool down.

Plug-In

Copper City Brewing is providing complimentary coffee, water and snacks and plenty of places to plug in.

Rehydrate

Need water? BDR Services is providing to palates of water to First Responders, Emergency Personnel, city workers, linemen or anyone in need.

Clean Up

A & J Haulers has a free rental for storm cleanup but it's only one trailer. The owner has even offered to drop up and lend a hand.

Shelter

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter in the Aviation Center at 394 Hangar Road,Gate 35 in Rome. If you needs help and have been impacted by the storm they can call 1-800-Red-Cross.

Meals

The Holland Patent American Legion is serving up meals for anyone in the community.

Conneccted Community Schools in Rome is also serving food at the Impact Center on N James Street.

Taco Trucks

DNA Tacos food truck will be in the Canstota Village Hall parking lot from 4-7 PM giving out free dinners.

Food & Clothing Drive

Need clothing? A food an clothing drive is taking place from Wednesday, July 17 to Sunday, July 21.

Bottled water, non-perishable food items, clothing and personal hygiene products can be dropped off at Jake's Greenhouse in Canastota or Mohawk Valley Cash Register in Clinton.

Thank You

To every single person stepping up and helping out, THANK YOU!

Thank you for showing the rest of the country what Central New York is all about. Kindness! Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers pitching in to do what they can to help rebuild stronger.

Please remember all of these local businesses in the future who are giving back to their communities.

