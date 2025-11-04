A Central New York family is searching for answers after three rings allegedly went missing from a resident at the Aspen House at Sitrin Health Care Center.

Karen Wheatley says her mother, a long-term resident who has suffered multiple strokes, was discovered without the jewelry she had worn for years. “We checked with family — none of us took them off,” Wheatley said.

The rings were last seen on Friday, October 24, and were missing by Wednesday evening, October 29. One ring reportedly remained because Karen said it couldn’t be forced over her knuckle. The family also claims that one of three gold necklaces was stolen during the same period.

The theft is especially painful because Wheatley’s mother cannot speak due ot the strokes. “She’s been crying and very upset,” Wheatley said. “I’m sure it’s about whoever allegedly stole them off her fingers.”

The missing rings hold sentimental value. “My mother and I worked as private duty caregivers our entire lives," said Karen. "The sapphire and opal cocktail ring was a gift from a client — a family heirloom showing how much my mother was loved. Another ring belonged to my mother’s mother and has been in the family for more than 20 years. These rings weren’t just jewelry — they were part of her identity.”

One Ring Remains

The rings could not have fallen off accidentally. Karen says her mother's knuckles are too big.

“The only ring left was her birthstone because it literally wouldn’t come off. The others had to be taken off forcefully.”

Sitrin Investigating

Sitrin Health Care Center issued a statement on the missing rings:

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not at liberty to discuss details associated with this case.”

Protect Vulnerable Elders

The family hopes that drawing attention to the case will ensure accountability and remind everyone of the importance of vigilance in protecting vulnerable elders.

“Not everyone in a nursing home has family to advocate for them. I’m showing up every day, every shift, to make sure everyone knows who we are. I hope it makes whoever did this uncomfortable.”

Karen has left a note in her mother's room as a constant reminder to whoever may have taken the rings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hartford Town Police or reach out to Karen.

