Help Find Eagle Honoring Late Father Stolen From CNY Family While on Vacation

Have you seen this heavy wooden eagle? Some lowlife stole it from a Central New York yard while the owners were on vacation and they want it back.

The eagle has sat proudly in Doreen Vanderhoof Roskoff's yard on Old Oneida Road in Verona, New York since it was purchased almost 20 years ago. The wooden eagle was her father Don's pride and joy before he passed in 2017. After his death, all the grandchildren planted flowers around the eagle and were looking forward to seeing them bloom this spring.

Credit - Doreen Vanderhoof Roskoff

Eagle Gets Stolen

The family went on a celebratory retirement trip from April 5 to April 21. When they got home they noticed the eagle was missing from their yard. Doreen turned to social media in hopes of finding it.

If anyone sees this wooden eagle please notify us. We went on vacation and came home and it was gone. It was my father's pride and joy. Please keep a look out for it. It is very heavy and would take two people to lift it.

Credit - Brenda Vanderhoof

Tip on Missing Eagle

Brenda Vanderhoof, Doreen's sister-in-law, said the family received a tip on what may have happened to the eagle. "A neighbor saw two men in an older rusted pickup truck back up to it and load onto the truck."

If anyone has any more information on the rusted truck, missing eagle, or the person who took it, you're asked to contact Doreen on Facebook.

