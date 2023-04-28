Substantial Reward For Return of One of a Kind Eagle Stolen in CNY

A substantial reward is now being offered for the return of a one-of-a-kind eagle statue that was stolen in Central New York while the family was on vacation.

The eagle has been in Doreen Vanderhoof's yard on Old Oneida Road in Verona, New York since it was purchased almost 20 years ago. The wooden eagle was her father Don's pride and joy before he passed in 2017. After his death, all the grandchildren planted flowers around the eagle and were looking forward to seeing them bloom this spring.

Eagle Gets Stolen

The family went on a celebratory retirement trip from April 5 to April 21. When they got home they noticed the eagle was missing from their yard. Doreen turned to social media in hopes of finding it.

If anyone sees this wooden eagle please notify us. We went on vacation and came home and it was gone. It was my father's pride and joy. Please keep a look out for it. It is very heavy and would take two people to lift it.

Reward for Eagle Return

Doreen's grandson Adam Vanderhoof is now offering a reward of $3,5000 to anyone who returns the eagle.

If it was intentional no names will be shared. Return the eagle to where it was taken, to a legion, VFW, or a local bar. Include the name Vanderhoff and a cash app address and you'll be rewarded for its return.

If anyone brings the eagle back in person, Adam says he'll increase the reward to $5,000 cash.

