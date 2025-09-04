If you’re a fan of Stewart’s Shops, here’s some sweet news—literally!

Their milk and ice cream are turning heads again in the 2025 New York State Dairy Products contest. The competition is all about celebrating New York’s dairy industry and ensuring the products we love are of top quality.

Stewart’s made a splash in the ice cream category, taking first place for their Mint Cookie Crumble and finishing second in both Vanilla and Chocolate.

And now for the big reveal: Stewart’s Shops was named Best Milk in New York State—for the fourth year in a row. They also took first place in the categories of Best Chocolate Milk and Best Flavored Milk.

Circus Shake Returns

Over the past 20 years, Stewart’s has been recognized ten times for producing some of the best milk around. That’s a lot of golden cartons on the shelf.

“This really humbles us,” said Stewart’s Shops president Chad Kiesow. “It shows the hard work our farmers and partners put in every day to make sure we’re serving the highest-quality milk and ice cream possible.”

But wait—there’s more delicious news. The Circus Shake has made its grand return to Stewart’s Shops, ready to take center stage. Bursting with sweet cotton candy flavor, this limited-edition treat is creamy, colorful, and nostalgic in every sip. It’s the perfect way to celebrate award-winning dairy while enjoying a classic fan favorite.

From Farm to Cone

From the farm to the cone, Stewart’s Shops continues to deliver quality, creativity, and a little bit of fun for the communities they serve.

So whether it’s a bottle of milk, a pint of ice cream, or a Circus Shake, you can enjoy every sip knowing it’s award-winning—and totally worth it.