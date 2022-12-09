Family Decorates Most Upstate New York Christmas Tree to Honor Late Son

How you decorate your Christmas tree says a lot about you. Some use traditional ornaments and lights with a star on top. Others get creative with handmade trinkets. But there's one family who honored their late son with the most Upstate New York tree topper.

Rick Manning, Jr. of Mechanicville, New York passed away earlier this year. This will be the first holiday season the family will spend without him. So they are honoring him, the best way they know how.

At Thanksgiving, a plate was set at the table for Manning. In addition to the turkey and stuffing, there was a cup of Stewart's Shops coffee - his favorite.

Christmas Stewarts

For Christmas, the family decorated a tree in their yard in honor of Manning, complete with an ornament made out of a tin of nicotine pouches and Stewart's Shops cup on top, an idea Manning's sister Emily came up with. "He was the biggest Stewart’s fan; had to honor him correctly," Emily said.

Credit - Sydney O’Malley Credit - Sydney O’Malley loading...

Losing a family member is never easy and the holidays make it even harder. Be sure to enjoy every moment with family and friends this Christmas season, because you never know when it'll be your last together.

