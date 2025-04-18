Iconic Band Returns to Rock the New York State Fair

A legendary band is taking the stage at the New York State Fair this summer for an epic show that's free with admission.

The Steve Miller Band drew one of the largest crowds in the Fair’s history. Nearly 37,000 screaming fans packed the fairgrounds in 2015. Will they do it again this year?

"Every year, we survey fairgoers to help inform our entertainment decisions, and results always point to the popularity of our rock shows," said Fair Director Julie LaFave. "Fairgoers asked and we’ve listened."

The Steve Miller Band is set to perform at Suburban Park during the Great New York State Fair on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a night of legendary music in Syracuse!

Free Fair Concerts

39 national recording acts performed in Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.

The big moment belonged to country star Megan Moroney, who came this close to breaking Lainey Wilson’s record for the biggest crowd in Fair history. A massive 47,000 fans packed Suburban Park — making it the second largest concert the Fair has ever seen.

2025 NYS Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

