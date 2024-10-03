Statewide Ban on Cell Phones in New York Schools?

A statewide cell phone ban in all New York schools is closer to reality.

The New York State United Teachers passed a resolution calling for a policy that restricts personal devices during the school day.

NYSUT President Melinda Person said the constant use of phones, earbuds, watches and other distractions are impacting students’ ability to focus, connect with other students, be present and engage in learning.

New York cell phone ban in schools Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

Support for Cell Phone Ban

A recent survey showed 93 percent of NYSUT members supported policies that prohibit the use of cellphones and smart devices. 85 percent supported a ban for the entire school day, with approved exceptions.

Diana Giffune, president of the Oneida County BOCES TA said she's always supported limiting technology in the classroom. “I do think schools can’t afford to keep being the bad guy though. We need help from the governor’s office or SED to make these regulations.”

School psychologist Nick Harris says cellphones have mental and physical impacts on our children.

“Students are struggling to talk to others, navigate social situations, look people in the eye, and just cope with the world around them."

Teenage students ignoring each other while using their cell phones at school Antonio_Diaz loading...

NYSUT Resolution

The NYSUT resolution calls for a “bell to bell” policy that local school districts enact and enforce.

Such restrictions should be designed locally, with input from parents, educators, unions, and other stakeholders, specifically addressing alternative communication methods and systems for parents and caregivers.

Educators should not bear the sole or primary responsibility for the implementation or enforcement of these policies.

State resources should be available for implementation costs so that individual schools or districts are not financially burdened by any required investment.

A number of districts in the state have already implemented some sort of cell phone ban during the school day.

Governor Kathy Hochul spent the summer talking with teachers, students, parents and administrators before implementing a potential ban in schools. Hochul says she's more committed than ever to finding a way to make it happen. “After all the stories I've heard from frustrated teachers, anxious parents, and teenagers who are asking us to help save them from themselves."

New York would join Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Virginia, the five state to already pass laws banning or restricting cell phones in schools.

Get our free mobile app