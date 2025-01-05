Snowed In! Oneida County Under State of Emergency
Had enough snow yet?
There has been so much Oneida County is under a State of Emergency.
County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. declared a State of Emergency for Oneida County, starting immediately, because of the extreme lake-effect snowstorm.
“We’re dealing with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerous snowdrifts,” Picente said. “The worst conditions are hitting the northern parts of the county, especially north of the New York State Thruway.”
Extra Resources to Affected Areas
Areas like Camden, Western, and Ava are digging out from under 60-70+ inches of snow.
The Oneida County Department of Public Works is sending extra resources to the affected areas to tackle it all.
As part of the declaration, Picente is asking everyone to avoid any unnecessary travel.
“This is a major snowstorm,” he emphasized. “Conditions are still very hazardous in many areas, and staying off the roads is critical to let plows and emergency crews do their work.”
The State of Emergency will stay in place until further notice.
Staggering Snow Totals in Central New York
Take a look at the staggering amounts of snow, mainly in Northern Oneida County.
